Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,090,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,818,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,181,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

