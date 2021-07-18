VIG Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $695,350.39 and $202.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001609 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,598,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.