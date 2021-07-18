VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

VZIO stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Equities analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $24,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $16,741,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $16,565,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $15,843,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

