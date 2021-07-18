VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VOC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

