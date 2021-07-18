Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $582.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $35,917,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.