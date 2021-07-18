VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Bought by Juniper Investment Company LLC

Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 702.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the quarter. VSE makes up 2.1% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned about 0.59% of VSE worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. 46,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $668.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

