VTB Capital Lowers CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Hold

VTB Capital downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price target on shares of CD Projekt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

