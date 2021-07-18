Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00005745 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and $302,827.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00806063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

