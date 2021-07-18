Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCH. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.91 ($164.60).

Shares of WCH opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €132.25. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €67.72 ($79.67) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

