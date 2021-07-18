Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Boosted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,247,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.