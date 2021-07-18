Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of FHB opened at $27.90 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.