Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

