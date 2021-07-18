Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Assembly Biosciences worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 130,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $6,016,400.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

