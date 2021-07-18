Walleye Capital LLC Invests $332,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,431,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 112,596 shares worth $1,129,525. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

