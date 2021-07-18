Walleye Capital LLC Invests $332,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 112,596 shares worth $1,129,525. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

