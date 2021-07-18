Walleye Capital LLC Invests $385,000 in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $6,369,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $6,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

