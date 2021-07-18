Walleye Capital LLC Invests $438,000 in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Athenex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Athenex stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

