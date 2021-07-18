Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

