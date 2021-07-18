Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

