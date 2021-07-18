Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,714 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

