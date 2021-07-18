Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.37. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.