Walleye Capital LLC Sells 207 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

