Walleye Capital LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Duddell Street Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

