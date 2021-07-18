Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,646,000 after buying an additional 119,726 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $140.07 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.69.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.