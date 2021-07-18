Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $37.57 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.55 or 0.06023884 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00132652 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,099,058 coins and its circulating supply is 77,378,026 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.