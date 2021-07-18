Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDPSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

