Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WVE. Truist cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

