WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $286.69 million and $25.49 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00148415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.81 or 1.00105820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

