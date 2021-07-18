Wealth Alliance Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,937,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

