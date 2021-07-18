Wealth Alliance Invests $388,000 in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $49.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55.

