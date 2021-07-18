Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $453.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.64 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

