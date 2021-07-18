Wealth Alliance Sells 1,050 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Grifols were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.