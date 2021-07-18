Wealth Alliance Sells 575 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $21,762,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ryan D. Taylor sold 7,116 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,882,885 shares of company stock worth $180,713,983. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.