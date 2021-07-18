Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:WMK opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

