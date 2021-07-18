Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

