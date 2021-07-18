Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Raised to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.89.

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

