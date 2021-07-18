Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$11.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
