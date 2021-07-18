Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$11.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

