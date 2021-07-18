West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $373.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.48. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $241.99 and a 12 month high of $377.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.