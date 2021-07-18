Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

