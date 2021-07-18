Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Up 76.0% in June

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

SBI opened at $9.83 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.