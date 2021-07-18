Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.