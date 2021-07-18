Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $946.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,293,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.