Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$72.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

WPM stock opened at C$55.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

