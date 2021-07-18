Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Willdan Group worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.17 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.89 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

