Wings (WINGS) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $10,200.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00803702 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

