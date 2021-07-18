Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $276.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.01.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.