Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$16.52 during trading on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.