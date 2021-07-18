WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $90.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of WNS opened at $79.58 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,131,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

