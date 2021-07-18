Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 767,025 shares of company stock worth $177,065,240. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $227.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

