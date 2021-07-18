WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.30

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.30 and last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 14315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.75 target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

